Lone Grove wins 4A state championship

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) -The Lone Grove Lady Longhorns defeated the Tecumseh Lady Savage 3-2 on Saturday to win the Class 4A State Championship.

”Man there’s not a better feeling in the world to do it the way we did it,” said Lone Grove head coach Dennis Furr. “You know after getting a lead then kind of getting hit in the mouth a little bit there in the 6th inning when they came back and tied it up. But to overcome that and bounce back to win I’m the 7th, there’s not a better way.”

“You know it’d be nice to win in the top of the 7th and dog pile after getting three outs but a win’s a win,” said Lone Grove infielder Lexi Meadows. “You know last year coming in a runner up and then this year coming out on top, it feels amazing. It feels good.”

“This year, there has been so many ups and downs and a lot of us just wanted to quit but we just kept going,” said Lone Grove pitcher Emma Wilson. “We just did it. We did it for our boys. We did it for everything.”

