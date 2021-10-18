Boil water notice issued for city of Ector

ECTOR, Texas (KXII) - A boil water notice has been issued for the city of Ector, in Fannin County.

The city says due to a water leak they are asking all residents to boil their water before using it. That includes cooking, drinking, ice-making, brushing your teeth, and washing your face.

They say children, seniors, and people with a weaken immune system are vulnerable to harmful bacteria if the water used is not boiled.

Residents should boil water for at least two minutes before using.

