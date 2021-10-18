Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched child in 2020

SHADY SHORES, Texas (KXII) - The now-former Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child pornography charges in September was issued an assault citation by a Denton-area police department for inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl in July of 2020.

Jeffery L. Walters, 52, was visiting his daughter, April Hill, his son-in-law, Cody Hill and his three grandchildren at their Shady Shores home ahead of a group birthday party for the children.

Walters was supposed to be staying in the oldest daughters room by himself.

While Cody Hill was in his youngest daughter’s bedroom blowing up an air mattress where he would be sleeping that night, Walters and his oldest step-granddaughter, 12, were sitting on the couch in another room watching TV when April Hill walked into the room.

“I was looking over at the couch and I saw him poking at my step-daughter, poking at her, touching her legs, she was saying ‘no stop’ and she was trying to slouch away from him,” Hill said. “She looked very uncomfortable and he didn’t stop.”

Hill said she saw Walters rubbing on her step-daughter’s thigh, moving his hands up her leg, closer to her butt area as she stood “froze out of fear.”

Walters continued to touch the 12-year-old, Hill said, while looking over his shoulder unable to see her standing in the kitchen watching him.

“He finally turns around, sees me and he freezes, he sits straight up, his whole body posture changes,” Hill said.

Walters got up and walked around their house before going outside to his car.

Hill pulled her step-daughter into another room and asked her if Walters touched her on the couch, if he was making her uncomfortable and if he’d done it before. Her daughter answered “yes” to all.

Later that night, Cody Hill was staying in his youngest daughter’s bedroom with his two girls as a precaution when Walters walked from his bedroom where he was staying, to their bedroom doorway.

“He may have thought this was his last chance,” Cody Hill said. “I thank god that he didn’t come any closer because I was already in an over-protective mode.”

Hill said Walters likely saw his silhouette from his daughter’s bed and decided against coming in the room.

The Hill’s filed a police report against Walters after the incident with the Corinth Police Department two days later. Walters had to go into the station and Hill said he refused to cooperate with police and was given a citation.

“We found out that his wasn’t the only time,” April Hill said. “There was another time and there was more over the clothes touching (of our daughter) the prosecutor said that that would just be a minor assault charge and asked us ‘do you really want to ruin this guy’s life?’”

Walters was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Sherman charging him with receipt of child pornography in September.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations-Dallas obtained the former Sherman Middle School math teacher’s personal laptop and cell phone and through a forensic analysis of his laptop found he received child pornography through the internet on multiple dates.

“I opened the article, I read it and I screamed to Cody ‘they finally got him,’” April Hill said.

The child pornography depicted prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including depictions of sadistic and masochistic abuse.

Walters was licensed to teach mathematics in grades 4 through 8.

“We wanted to keep our children still innocent in all this and we said he broke a promise and he’s no longer part of our lives,” April Hill said.

Walters was issued a class C misdemeanor citation for assault by contact after inappropriately touching his step granddaughter. But was given deferred adjudication so his record remained clear.

Sherman ISD was never notified about that incident and Walters remained employed by the district until Aug. 26 when he was placed on leave after law enforcement notified them of their investigation into Walters for federal child pornography violations.

Walters pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charges at an initial appearance in federal court and was released on conditions following his arrest and is due back in court in January 2022.

If convicted, Walters faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

