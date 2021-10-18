Mid-Week Cold Front Is But A Shadow Of Last Week’s Affair

High pressure that was responsible for our beautiful weekend has shifted well to the east, and we’ll have increasingly gusty southerly winds Tuesday. Gusts may exceed 30 mph on Tuesday. This pattern will keep nights considerably warmer than we experienced last weekend. Winds should ease Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a weak cold front, nothing close to the intensity of last week’s, approaches late Wednesday. It may fire off a few overnight showers or a low-end thunderstorm, severe weather potential is near zero as the moisture supply should be much more limited than last week’s system, and there be no upper trough to help things along.

The front stalls to our south and then quickly retreats northward for the weekend, leaving us in a windy and unseasonably warm late October pattern. Right now, the weekend looks dry with a fair amount of morning cloud cover and plenty of afternoon sun…but also big-time gusts.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday Night: 30% Showers or storms

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy

Monday: Partly cloudy and windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV