Mid-Week Cold Front Is But A Shadow Of Last Week’s Affair
Look for above average temperatures and only a small chance for rain
High pressure that was responsible for our beautiful weekend has shifted well to the east, and we’ll have increasingly gusty southerly winds Tuesday. Gusts may exceed 30 mph on Tuesday. This pattern will keep nights considerably warmer than we experienced last weekend. Winds should ease Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a weak cold front, nothing close to the intensity of last week’s, approaches late Wednesday. It may fire off a few overnight showers or a low-end thunderstorm, severe weather potential is near zero as the moisture supply should be much more limited than last week’s system, and there be no upper trough to help things along.
The front stalls to our south and then quickly retreats northward for the weekend, leaving us in a windy and unseasonably warm late October pattern. Right now, the weekend looks dry with a fair amount of morning cloud cover and plenty of afternoon sun…but also big-time gusts.
Here’s the seven day:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Wednesday Night: 30% Showers or storms
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Friday: Mostly sunny
Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy
Monday: Partly cloudy and windy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV