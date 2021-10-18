Parents arrested for child neglect in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - A man and woman were arrested by Healdton Police for child neglect on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Adam Forrester, 36, and Cathie Forrester, 43, are being charged with two counts of child neglect due to unsanitary living conditions.

The documents state that there was trash, feces and mold throughout the home.

They are both in Carter County Jail and will have their first court appearance in November.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.