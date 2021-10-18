Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Plane makes emergency landing in Sherman

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A plane made an emergency landing Sunday morning.

DPS troopers say it happened just before 10 a.m. in the fields near F-M 14-17 and Plainview Road in Sherman.

According to Texas Highway Patrol, the plane had an engine failure shortly after taking off from the North Texas Regional Airport.

That’s when they say the plane attempted to make an emergency landing near the airport.

Troopers say two passengers were aboard the plane and they reported to have no injuries.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire responded before the Federal Aviation Administration took over the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Development Alliance said they’re already working with another business interested in...
Freddy’s fast food restaurant closes its doors in Denison
Train vs Semi
Four injured in train vs. semi collision in Love County
Steps made this week toward a Denison Chick-Fil-A and new businesses in the old Kroger building.
Denison Development Alliance moves forward with ongoing projects
A Grayson County man from Anna, Texas faces 30 years in prison for felony possession of illegal...
Anna man gets 30 years for drug charges in Grayson Co.
James Capps was charged with Actual Physical Control, Carrying Firearms While Under the...
Tushka cop arrested, accused of being drunk on duty

Latest News

A boil water notice has been issued for the city of Ector
Boil water notice issued for city of Ector
One month until Denison Marine Corps Ball 2021
Denison Marine Corps Ball 2021
On Sunday the Ardmore convention center hosted the Ardmore Health Expo to provide health...
Free Ardmore health expo held on Sunday
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife sponsors Youth Big Buck Contest 2021
Atoka area youth big buck competition 2021