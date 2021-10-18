Plane makes emergency landing in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A plane made an emergency landing Sunday morning.

DPS troopers say it happened just before 10 a.m. in the fields near F-M 14-17 and Plainview Road in Sherman.

According to Texas Highway Patrol, the plane had an engine failure shortly after taking off from the North Texas Regional Airport.

That’s when they say the plane attempted to make an emergency landing near the airport.

Troopers say two passengers were aboard the plane and they reported to have no injuries.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire responded before the Federal Aviation Administration took over the investigation.

