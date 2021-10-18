Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman is sentenced to prison

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman man caught on surveillance video kidnapping, beating, and raping a woman in 2019 was sentenced today.

50-year-old Clyde Parker could be in jail for the rest of his life.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison and will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Back in 2019, police got a call from the emergency room.

The victim said she got a ride from Parker when he began “wailing” at her for no reason.

Officers said she had a broken collarbone, bruising, and injuries on her face.

They said Parker told police she fell and described their location to be around the GCEC rear parking lot, but when police got there, they noticed a security camera.

Instead of a fall, the camera revealed what detectives called an attack.

A jury convicted him of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and sexual assault.

Today, the court heard testimonies from multiple people, including Parker, and judge Brian Gary came to a decision.

“We’re certainly pleased with the outcome,” said Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith. “This takes a violent offender off the streets, and Mr. Parker will never hurt another person in Grayson County. I don’t think he’ll ever have that opportunity again with his sentence. I think judge Gary did the right thing. It was a violent crime, and he has a violent history and those are the type of people that we focus our resources on.”

Parker will stay at the Grayson County Jail until he is transferred to the Texas prison system.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.