Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison approves new 66 acre housing development

By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison city council approved a new housing development at Monday night’s meeting.

“A local developer picked up the property recently and approached the city about wanting to develop it for a single-family residential neighborhood,” said Bill Medina, Denison Senior Planner.

North of Morton Street between Ray Drive and Juanita Drive, what used to be an old farm will become a 66 acre housing development.

“It’s a little bit south of that railroad there so there is a little bit of buffer between the railroad and this new housing development,” said Medina.

The area is split into 3 phases with a total of 215 lots, with 2 existing ponds and usable open space for recreation.

Medina said Denison along with the rest of Texoma is seeing growth, and with that, demand for places to live.

“In our current housing market there is a significant demand for new homes. So hopefully this will satisfy it and help address some of those, some of that market demand that we’re seeing,” said Medina.

With the addition of so many homes, Medina said they will analyze how to maintain the increase in traffic to the area.

“Looking at a development of this size we are gonna require a traffic impact analysis which requires the developer to go ahead and look at the traffic counts,” said Medina.

So as to not disturb nearby residents.

“We are trying to be as sensitive as we can to the existing quiet neighborhood and try to preserve that while also accommodating the developer and their future plans to help grow our city,” said Medina.

Now approved by council, movement should begin soon.

“Hopefully within the next month or so we should be receiving full engineered plans as well as a plat and tree preservation plan and things of that sort,” said Medina.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched...
Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched child in 2020
Adam Forrester, 36, and Cathie Forrester, 43, are being charged with two counts of child neglect.
Parents arrested for child neglect in Carter County
A plane made an emergency landing Sunday morning.
Plane makes emergency landing in Sherman
The Sherman man caught on surveillance video kidnapping, beating, and later raping a woman in...
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman is sentenced to prison
Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.
Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage

Latest News

Grayson County is joining the list of taxing entities that want to give incentives to Texas...
Grayson County Commissioners approve tax incentive for Texas Instruments
The cages at the Sherman Animal shelter aren’t just full; they are over capacity.
Some Sherman animals’ futures remain uncertain as shelter overfills
Davarrious Demone Brown, in jail for aggravated robbery, has been charged with murder.
Paris man charged with murder
The Whitesboro Peanut Festival is back for its 55th year.
Whitesboro holds annual peanut festival