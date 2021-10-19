Grayson County Commissioners approve tax incentive for Texas Instruments

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County is joining the list of taxing entities that want to give incentives to Texas Instruments to build a new facility in Sherman.

Today, Commissioners unanimously approved offering TI a 90 percent tax abatement over 30 years.

The abatement would only go into effect after construction is complete.

County Judge Bill Magers said that if the area wants to compete with the global economy, Grayson County has to give everything they have to convince TI to choose Sherman for its newest manufacturing plant.

“If you want to be in the game, you better suit up and show up,” said Magers. “So, from my perspective, if Sherman, Texas and Grayson County, Texas want to be getting these players to our community, you need to do abatements. That’s the only way they are going to come because they can not justify the cost differential between coming here or going somewhere else.”

Sherman ISD and the city of Sherman are also planning on offering tax incentives to TI.

The plant could bring in billions of dollars to the area and thousands of jobs.

TI is expected to decide between Sherman or Singapore as the site by the end of the year.

