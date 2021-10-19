Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Grayson County Commissioners approve tax incentive for Texas Instruments

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County is joining the list of taxing entities that want to give incentives to Texas Instruments to build a new facility in Sherman.

Today, Commissioners unanimously approved offering TI a 90 percent tax abatement over 30 years.

The abatement would only go into effect after construction is complete.

County Judge Bill Magers said that if the area wants to compete with the global economy, Grayson County has to give everything they have to convince TI to choose Sherman for its newest manufacturing plant.

“If you want to be in the game, you better suit up and show up,” said Magers. “So, from my perspective, if Sherman, Texas and Grayson County, Texas want to be getting these players to our community, you need to do abatements. That’s the only way they are going to come because they can not justify the cost differential between coming here or going somewhere else.”

Sherman ISD and the city of Sherman are also planning on offering tax incentives to TI.

The plant could bring in billions of dollars to the area and thousands of jobs.

TI is expected to decide between Sherman or Singapore as the site by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched...
Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched child in 2020
Adam Forrester, 36, and Cathie Forrester, 43, are being charged with two counts of child neglect.
Parents arrested for child neglect in Carter County
A plane made an emergency landing Sunday morning.
Plane makes emergency landing in Sherman
The Sherman man caught on surveillance video kidnapping, beating, and later raping a woman in...
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman is sentenced to prison
Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.
Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage

Latest News

How many total lots this single-family development will hold.
Denison approves new 66 acre housing development
The cages at the Sherman Animal shelter aren’t just full; they are over capacity.
Some Sherman animals’ futures remain uncertain as shelter overfills
Davarrious Demone Brown, in jail for aggravated robbery, has been charged with murder.
Paris man charged with murder
The Whitesboro Peanut Festival is back for its 55th year.
Whitesboro holds annual peanut festival