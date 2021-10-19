Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword

An Israeli diver discovered an ancient sword on the Mediterranean seabed.
An Israeli diver discovered an ancient sword on the Mediterranean seabed.(Source: Shlomi Katzin/Israel Antiquities Authority via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli scuba diver has salvaged an ancient sword off the country’s Mediterranean coast that experts say dates back to the Crusaders.

Israel’s Antiquities Authority said Monday the man was on a weekend dive in northern Israel when he spotted a trove of ancient artifacts that included anchors, pottery and a yard-long sword.

The diver was about 170 yards off the coast in 5.5-yard-deep water when he made the discovery.

Experts say the area provided shelter for ancient ships and is home to many archaeological treasures, some dating back 4,000 years. But such discoveries can be elusive because of the constantly shifting sands.

Fearing his discovery might be buried, the diver took the sword ashore and delivered it to government experts, the authority said. The weapon is estimated to be 900 years old.

“It was found encrusted with marine organisms, but is apparently made of iron,” said Nir Distelfeld, an inspector in the authority’s robbery prevention unit. “It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor and swords.”

The sword is to be cleaned and further analyzed, while the diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin, was given a certificate of appreciation for good citizenship.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Forrester, 36, and Cathie Forrester, 43, are being charged with two counts of child neglect.
Parents arrested for child neglect in Carter County
Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched...
Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched child in 2020
A plane made an emergency landing Sunday morning.
Plane makes emergency landing in Sherman
The Sherman man caught on surveillance video kidnapping, beating, and later raping a woman in...
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman is sentenced to prison
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh, once prominent S.C. attorney facing theft charges, asks to leave jail
In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field...
Country star Travis Tritt cancels some shows due to COVID-19 policies
Toys already made are caught up in a global supply chain gridlock that could keep them off...
Supply chain chaos may cause toy shortage this holiday session
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Report: Haiti gang seeks $17 million for kidnapped US missionaries