Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Judge refuses to suppress video evidence in Josh Duggar child pornography case

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV star Joshua Duggar. Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has denied motions to suppress video evidence found on electronic devices that were seized from former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is facing child pornography charges.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks also said Monday that a hearing on the motions isn’t warranted, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

Duggar’s attorneys argued that evidence in the case had become “stale” because so much time elapsed between federal agents downloading files from the seized devices and the issuance of a search warrant.

Brooks said courts have found on numerous occasions that evidence in child pornography cases doesn’t become stale, even when files were downloaded many months before search warrants were issued.

Brooks said investigators did not take too long to examine the electronic devices, noting such searches are complicated and can take a while.

“Mr. Duggar cannot show he was prejudiced by any delay; the devices remained in law enforcement’s safe keeping throughout this time period, and the probable cause warranting the initial seizure of the devices remained viable through the date of indictment,” Brooks said.

Duggar, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

Brooks set the jury trial for Nov. 30.

TLC pulled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar has also apologized for his pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched...
Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched child in 2020
Adam Forrester, 36, and Cathie Forrester, 43, are being charged with two counts of child neglect.
Parents arrested for child neglect in Carter County
A plane made an emergency landing Sunday morning.
Plane makes emergency landing in Sherman
The Sherman man caught on surveillance video kidnapping, beating, and later raping a woman in...
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman is sentenced to prison
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Trial begins for a fatal road rage shooting
Trial begins for fatal road rage shooting in Howe
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ title
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval...
Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
Customers worked together to get Lisa Bateman a car so she can drive to work.
Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car