Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Monsters on Main in Denison

Denison is getting ready for their year old tradition of Monsters on Main.
Denison is getting ready for their year old tradition of Monsters on Main.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison is getting ready for trick or treaters as they celebrate their years old tradition of Monsters on Main for Halloween.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m., at Heritage Park on October 31st, and will continue on until the costume contest starts at 7 p.m.

The main street director says they usually see around three thousand monsters come out to Main street looking for candy.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched...
Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched child in 2020
Adam Forrester, 36, and Cathie Forrester, 43, are being charged with two counts of child neglect.
Parents arrested for child neglect in Carter County
A plane made an emergency landing Sunday morning.
Plane makes emergency landing in Sherman
The Sherman man caught on surveillance video kidnapping, beating, and later raping a woman in...
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman is sentenced to prison
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Trial begins for a fatal road rage shooting
Trial begins for a fatal road rage shooting
Train vs Semi
Four injured in train vs. semi collision in Love County
A Marshall County man is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Monday night.
One dead after crash in Marshall County
The city of Sherman is one of two finalists for a 14 billion dollar manufacturing plant for...
City of Sherman pushes forward with incentive package for T.I. manufacturing facility