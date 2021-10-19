Monsters on Main in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison is getting ready for trick or treaters as they celebrate their years old tradition of Monsters on Main for Halloween.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m., at Heritage Park on October 31st, and will continue on until the costume contest starts at 7 p.m.

The main street director says they usually see around three thousand monsters come out to Main street looking for candy.

