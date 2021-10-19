One man dead after crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Marshall County Monday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on State Highway 32 and Page road southwest of Madill.

Troopers say 60-year-old Guy McClure was driving north on Page Road when he went to cross State Highway 32, he failed to stop at a stop sign where the roads meet, and was hit by a semi-truck.

McClure was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Troopers say the driver of the semi-truck was not injured, and neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

