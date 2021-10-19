Texoma Local
Paris man charged with murder

Davarrious Demone Brown, in jail for aggravated robbery, has been charged with murder.
Davarrious Demone Brown, in jail for aggravated robbery, has been charged with murder.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man in jail for aggravated robbery has been charged with murder.

26-year-old Davarrious Demone Brown was arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed robbery.

Tuesday, Paris police charged Brown with murder. They told My Paris Texas their investigation of a September 28th shooting led them to Brown.

That night 35-year-old Keith Joseph Mann was shot near the 900 block of East Hickory. He later died from his gunshot wounds.

Brown is being held in the Lamar County jail on $300,000 bond.

