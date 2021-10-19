Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are working to put out the flames.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - A plane with 21 people onboard crashed Tuesday near an airport in Waller County, Texas.

Officials said everyone on the flight was safely removed from the plane, according to local reports. The Department of Public Safety said one person was taken to the hospital with back injuries, KTRK reported.

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter that the MD-80 aircraft was taking off from the airport and heading north.

Firefighters have put out nearly all the flames, but much of the plane had burned up.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched...
Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched child in 2020
Adam Forrester, 36, and Cathie Forrester, 43, are being charged with two counts of child neglect.
Parents arrested for child neglect in Carter County
A plane made an emergency landing Sunday morning.
Plane makes emergency landing in Sherman
The Sherman man caught on surveillance video kidnapping, beating, and later raping a woman in...
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman is sentenced to prison
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Denison is getting ready for their year old tradition of Monsters on Main.
Monsters on Main in Denison
The transit line police chief expressed his outrage that no passengers reported the rape.
Police: People appeared to record rape on Pa. transit line, didn't report it
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at a poultry plant, in...
USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’