Some Sherman animals’ futures remain uncertain as shelter overfills

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The cages at the Sherman Animal shelter aren’t just full; they are over capacity.

“We’ve been trying to highlight and bring awareness to that over that past few months,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with the Sherman Police Department. “We’ve started the FurEver Home Friday post, which is highlighting an animal each week that’s available for adoption.”

Still, too many dogs and cats are looking for a home.

“The sad fact is that in this line of work or in animal shelters, especially municipal animal shelters and especially in municipal animal shelters that are the only one on the county, it’s a harsh reality that sometimes we do have to euthanize animals,” said Mullen.

Back in mid-August, the shelter told KXII they are not a kill shelter, but Mullen said that’s not always the case.

“That term has been used,” said Mullen. “It has been characterized as a no-kill shelter, and that’s not exactly accurate. Like I said, being a municipal animal shelter, being the only shelter in the county, that means we can’t turn away animals.”

Now, he said some animals that meet specific criteria could be facing euthanization.

“That’s going to be for the animals that are unadoptable whether they are aggressive, sick, or injured beyond being able to recover,” said Mullen. “In those cases, it’s more humane than having them just live in a closure for months on months or even years on years on years.”

He adds that this is what they strive to avoid.

“We do everything we can to keep from having to euthanize animals- from trying to get them adopted, getting them fostered out, to even transferring them to other facilities and some of those facilities are at capacity, and they don’t accept them either,” said Mullen.

Anyone can pitch in to help.

“Come by the shelter if you are looking for an animal, don’t go shopping from breeders and things like that,” said Mullen. “There are lots of good animals at the animal shelters that need a second chance.”

The shelter is open every day except for Wednesdays and Sundays.

Mullen said the shelter sets up in front of Target every Saturday too.

Dogs cost $50, and cats cost $40.

More information can be found on their website.

