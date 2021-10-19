Trial begins for a fatal road rage shooting

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Trial started on Monday for a road rage shooting that left one man dead in How, Texas back in 2017.

According to officers, Kelvon Gray, was driving on US-75 when he fired multiple shot into another vehicle killing 20-year-old Tahbari Collins.

Collins was one of two passengers in the car.

The driver and second passenger were not injured.

Gray was arrested in Kansas City in 2019 and is charged with first degree murder.

