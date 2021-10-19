Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Weak Front Brings Some Chance of Rain

Greatest rain potential looks to be late Thursday/early Friday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It will a breezy and warm night with overnight lows hovering near 60 degrees thanks to a steady southerly wind. Water vapor imagery shows an impressive upper low over the Rockies, it will travel to our north and have little influence on storm potential, but it will help to nudge a weak front our way.

Futurecast shows the front arriving Wednesday, southwesterly winds ahead of it will boost temperatures into the 80s, a thin band of showers is possible over eastern Texoma late in the day, and 10% should cover this potential.

A somewhat higher chance of rain shows up late Thursday night into Friday morning as the cold front retreats northward as a warm front. The rain chance with this system is rather “iffy” thus the fairly low chance right now. Any storms that manage to form may become rather strong.

After that, expect unseasonably warm weather for the weekend and quite windy as well. Gusts may reach 35 mph from Sunday onward into early next week. Right now, the weekend period looks dry but rather humid for late October.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, 10% Showers late day

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday:  30% Storms morning, mostly sunny afternoon

Saturday:  Mostly sunny and windy Sunday: Partly cloudy and very windy

Monday: Partly cloudy and very windy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and very windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Most Read

Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched...
Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges inappropriately touched child in 2020
Adam Forrester, 36, and Cathie Forrester, 43, are being charged with two counts of child neglect.
Parents arrested for child neglect in Carter County
A plane made an emergency landing Sunday morning.
Plane makes emergency landing in Sherman
The Sherman man caught on surveillance video kidnapping, beating, and later raping a woman in...
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman is sentenced to prison
Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.
Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley