Weak Front Brings Some Chance of Rain

It will a breezy and warm night with overnight lows hovering near 60 degrees thanks to a steady southerly wind. Water vapor imagery shows an impressive upper low over the Rockies, it will travel to our north and have little influence on storm potential, but it will help to nudge a weak front our way.

Futurecast shows the front arriving Wednesday, southwesterly winds ahead of it will boost temperatures into the 80s, a thin band of showers is possible over eastern Texoma late in the day, and 10% should cover this potential.

A somewhat higher chance of rain shows up late Thursday night into Friday morning as the cold front retreats northward as a warm front. The rain chance with this system is rather “iffy” thus the fairly low chance right now. Any storms that manage to form may become rather strong.

After that, expect unseasonably warm weather for the weekend and quite windy as well. Gusts may reach 35 mph from Sunday onward into early next week. Right now, the weekend period looks dry but rather humid for late October.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, 10% Showers late day

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: 30% Storms morning, mostly sunny afternoon

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy Sunday: Partly cloudy and very windy

Monday: Partly cloudy and very windy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and very windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV