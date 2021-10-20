Texoma Local
Ardmore returns home to face El Reno

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers cruised past Capitol Hill last week on the road. This week, they return home to take on El Reno.

Ardmore is facing a team that’s only 2-4 this year, but it is a team that Ardmore has lost to the past two years in a row.

Josh Newby has not forgotten that and his players haven’t either.

“Hopefully we can get over the hump,” Newby said. “They’ve beaten us the past two years. At some point, we play them here at home and we have to play well.”

