CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals from Pottsboro Church resale barn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro thrift store is having to come up with several thousands of dollars to get things back to normal after someone stole things that were left outside their building.

Lakeway Christian Community resale barn officials say dozens of customers come in to their shop daily, and they’ve helped many people get back on their feet.

It’s their entire mission- It’s why they were shocked when they found out they were the victims of theft Friday morning.

“Anger. Just anger. It’s not necessary, I mean these people work so hard,” said loyal customer of over 10 years Susan McHorse.

McHorse says she has been shopping at the resale barn for over a decade. She says it’s been amazing to see just how much they’ve given back to the community; between donating toys, food and clothes during the holidays, raising money for Grayson County families in need, and all while providing an affordable place to shop.

“You can have the most wonderful time, just browsing around and talking with the people- the people are fabulous,” McHorse said.

Early Friday morning, surveillance video captured someone sneaking onto the property and driving off.

Store clerks say they don’t know how much merchandise in total the suspect got away with but say whoever did this knew what they were doing.

“That’s like breaking into a church because that’s what it is, a church family based store. I can’t believe someone has broken into a church resale barn, it’s just, I hope they catch whoever did it,” said customer Marshann Pennson.

Now, they’re looking to install newer surveillance cameras and a metal fence around the building. All things that cost several thousands of dollars and all coming out of their own pockets.

“To think that someone could just rob this place, knowing the good that they do, it’s frightening, angering. I can’t even think of the words,” said McHorse.

Store clerks told News 12 they have reported the theft to authorities and say in the meantime, they hope people will continue to shop with them.

They encourage anyone who may know whoever did this to report it to police.

