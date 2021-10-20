Denison ISD board approves redistricting advisory committee

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison school board unanimously approved the appointment of a redistricting advisory committee in Tuesday night’s meeting.

Each of the seven board members will come back with a nominee for this committee, which will be a community member from the ward they represent, by the end of November.

The board hired demographers that are currently in the process of combing through Denison’s population data from the 2020 census.

District lines will have to be redrawn if the population difference between the most populated board of trustees ward and the least populated ward changed by ten percent or more over the past ten years.

”They’re going to examine those to see if those lines need to be redrawn to make sure that we’ve got the correct number of people in those districts so that we’ve got a well balanced representation across the district,” said Denison ISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Kirkbride.

Each board member represents a ward in the city and each board member lives in the ward they represent.

“Once those wards are established by the May election, they may consider filing for different wards should their redistricting change,” Kirkbride said.

If the population percentage change between the most populated and least populated wards have not changed by 10 percent or more Kirkbride said “the committee won’t have any work to do.”

“But we’re all fully anticipating a significant change and if there is we will have to look at redrawing the lines for those seven wards,” Kirkbride said.

Kirkbride said growth on the west side of Denison is surely going to impact the possible redrawing of the districts.

“This makes sure that we have appropriate representation in all of our wards since it’s been ten years since we had a census and our population has changed,” Kirkbride said.

The board plans to have the district map set before the candidate filing date which runs from mid January to mid February.

