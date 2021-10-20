Denison ISD receives, gives donations at Wednesday meeting

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Wednesday at Denison ISD’s board of directors meeting, they were on both the receiving and giving end of generous donations.

Denison ISD got a donation from Atmos Energy then turned around and gave donations to 3 local organizations in an effort to pay it forward to the community.

“You saw Atmos Energy give our school district funds but then this was a chance for our school district to give back to organizations that have given so much to us,” said Shonda Cannon, Director of Instruction for Denison ISD.

“Atmos values education, supporting first responders and supporting our neighbors in need in every community. And education is such an important issue and Denison ISD is doing a great work in this community,” said Andrie Krahl, Manager of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy awarded the Denison Education Foundation $5,000 to create a scholarship for students focused on early childhood literacy.

“It’s just how the process I think comes full circle and how a community can work together,” said Cannon.

Part of their ongoing project, Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities, which rewards groups in education, literacy, energy assistance and food security resources.

“Denison is one of the communities that we live, work and serve the community in and so we hope to reinvest in the communities that use our services,” said Krahl.

Denison ISD turned around and donated 3 checks worth $4,700 each to the Denison Boys and Girls Club, the Denison Education Foundation, and the Rachel Ramer scholarship fund.

“An organization that provides a safe place for our students after school. An organization that supports our teachers with grants. A scholarship in memory of a teacher who did so much for our district,” said Cannon.

These were proceeds from their 5th annual 5k for Kindness that was held earlier this month. Over 300 people came for the mile fun run and 5k.

“It reminds me of just what a unique community we live in Denison where the community supports our schools and then we’re able to turn around and support our community. I think that’s how it should be,” said Cannon.

For the Atmos Energy scholarship, the district will accept applications and allocate how much of the fund will go to recipients.

