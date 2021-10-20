Friday Morning Showers
Windy and unseasonably warm this weekend
Water vapor imagery shows an impressive upper low over the northern Plains, this feature dodged Texoma skies and this means that a weak cold front passing overnight will have only a small effect on our temperatures for Thursday.
Futurecast shows the cold front retreats northward as a warm front Thursday night and Friday giving us a fair chance, 40%, of storms at that time. Any rain should be long-gone before Friday night football begins.
The weekend looks windy and unseasonably warm with highs well into the 80s and lows in the 60s. There’s a very small chance of showers Sunday as another upper low skirts to our north.
Long-range models show a fairly potent cold front arriving next Wednesday or Thursday.
Here’s the seven day:
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: 40% Storms morning, mostly sunny afternoon
Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy
Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy, 10% showers
Monday: Mostly sunny
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy
Wednesday: 30% Showers/storms
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV