Friday Morning Showers

Water vapor imagery shows an impressive upper low over the northern Plains, this feature dodged Texoma skies and this means that a weak cold front passing overnight will have only a small effect on our temperatures for Thursday.

Futurecast shows the cold front retreats northward as a warm front Thursday night and Friday giving us a fair chance, 40%, of storms at that time. Any rain should be long-gone before Friday night football begins.

The weekend looks windy and unseasonably warm with highs well into the 80s and lows in the 60s. There’s a very small chance of showers Sunday as another upper low skirts to our north.

Long-range models show a fairly potent cold front arriving next Wednesday or Thursday.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: 40% Storms morning, mostly sunny afternoon

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy, 10% showers

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy

Wednesday: 30% Showers/storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV