Lawmakers say new congressional districts are proof Texas is growing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The lines are drawn, now all that is left is a signature for new congressional districts in Texas to go into effect.

“I wish I could just wave a magic wand and continue to represent everybody that I have been in the last year but unfortunately just the reality is not the case,” Congressman Pat Fallon said.

Texas lawmakers have finished their main priority for the third special session, redistricting.

“Population is just growing and growing and growing and I guess everybody is just going that way while people are coming this way,” Grayson County Resident, Aldo Lopez said.

It’s based on the 2020 census data, and Texomans are taking notice of the growth.

“I’m not necessarily against it but I’m not really thrilled about it, because it’s getting busier and fuller around here and I don’t know if we are growing quickly enough to provide for these people,” Grayson County Resident, Gloria Retan said.

California and New York lost one district each in the U.S. House.

Texas got two more, the only state to get more than one.

“The population from California is majority over there is going crazy coming this way so I guess it’s cheaper who knows they are just trying to get over there this way,” Lopez said.

Representative Fallon represents the Texoma area, he said he likes the new way the lines are drawn, even if it means losing some of his counties.

“Clearly sad to see some of the counties in our eastern part of the district go and move into other districts I was elated to see Grayson County and Fannin and Lamar and all the counties that stayed,” Representative Fallon said.

The bill is sitting on Governor Greg Abbott’s desk, waiting to be signed.

It would go into effect for the next primary in March, just in time for people to vote for their new U.S. Rep.

“Excited to represent the district as it’s newly drawn,” Representative Fallon said.

