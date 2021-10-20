Texoma Local
Man found guilty in Howe highway shooting

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Kelvon Gray was found guilty in a Grayson County murder, stemming from a road rage shooting four years ago.

Wednesday, the jury left after hearing closing arguments.

As of Thursday morning, the jury is deliberating on his sentence.

In August of 2017, Howe police said they responded to a shooting on U.S. 75 where Gray fired multiple shots into another car and killed 19-year-old Houston native Tahbari Collins, a passenger.

The driver and other passenger in the car were not hurt.

Gray had two other people in his car.

Gray pleaded not guilty.

He faces up to life in prison.

KXII will keep you updated as more information comes out.

