Murder trial for drive by shooting in Howe winding down

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County murder trial stemming from a road rage shooting four years ago could be coming to a close.

Wednesday, the jury left after hearing closing arguments.

Soon, the jury will decide whether or not Kelvon Gray of Kansas City is guilty of killing 19-year-old Tahbari Collins of Houston.

In August of 2017, Howe police said they responded to a shooting on U.S. 75 where they believe Gray fired multiple shots into another car and killed Collins, a passenger.

The other driver and passenger were not hurt.

Gray had two other people in his car.

Gray has pleaded not guilty.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

This trial has been going on since Monday.

KXII will keep you updated as more information comes out.

