Ardmore Clubhouse preparing to add ice rink

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For years the Ardmore parks department has dreamed of adding a winter attraction to the clubhouse and now their dream is becoming a reality as they prepare to break ground on a brand new ice rink.

“We’ve been looking at this and talking about this for years and we have found a way now to make it happen,” said Ardmore parks department director Teresa Ervin.

The parks department started reaching out to contractors about adding the rink earlier this year.

Now they’ve found a partner and picked a location for the rink.

“They will start installing on November 21st if everything goes as planned,” Ervin said.

The rink will be 40 by 84 feet and fit around 100 people at a time.

The hope is that the rink will provide a new feature for frequent guests and add a new element for events.

”There will be room for private parties, there will be room for school parties, we’ll of course have a birthday party that features the ice rink so pretty much any activity or any holiday or any celebration that you might have you can do it at the ice rink in Ardmore” Ervin said.

The installation will cost just under $80,000.

They also hope to involve local businesses by offering advertising opportunities.

“You can put your logo or your business and be a part of this first time event,” Ervin said. “It will be on the dasher boards inside the rink and get lots of notice.”

Ervin said this will be the first winter attraction of its kind in Ardmore.

She believes that the community will enjoy the chance to have something like this in their town and a place to show off when family and friends come to visit.

“To bring your family or your out of town guests to come ice skating in Ardmore Oklahoma during Christmas time is a great opportunity that we have never had,” Ervin said.

They plan on opening the ice rink on December 3rdand keeping it open all the way through January 2nd.

