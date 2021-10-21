Texoma Local
Caddo prepares for match-up with Velma-Alma

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CADDO, Okla (KXII) - The Caddo Bruins have a big game this week when they host Velma-Alma with the district lead on the line.

The Bruins have only lost once this season and are still undefeated in district play. Velma-Alma is undefeated and ranked fourth in the state.

”Velma is a really good team,” Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor said. “They are undefeated. We are going into this game with a 7-1 record which is really good for us. I think this game could come down to the district championship. You have to win a few more games there, but yes, this week is hugely important.”

