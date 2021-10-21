Texoma Local
Denison ready to host Lebanon Trail

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets can’t get back onto the field soon enough.

The Jackets were disappointed in last Friday’s outcome in a big game against Frisco. Now, they are moving on to a home game against Lebanon Trail this week. There are plenty of goals still out there for Denison.

“The teams that win state championships aren’t the best teams on October 15th,” head coach Brent Whitson said, “They are the best teams in November and December. It’s time to get hot. It’s time to correct the small wrongs that are keeping us from being winners on Friday nights in the big ballgames. We are winning the ones we are supposed to win, just not the ones that are going to be highly contested.”

