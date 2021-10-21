Texoma Local
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority warns about potent THC strain

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is warning customers to be careful about what could be laced in the products they buy.

“So when you mix cannabinoids together they have an entourage effect and when the entourage effect is not dosed properly you can have a bad reaction,” Bud Tender of Organic Meds, Erik Jenkins said.

Some of those bad reactions are seizures, difficulty speaking, and vomiting, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

The OMMA sent a patient advisory last week informing customers and businesses their QA lab, Metis, confirmed the presence of THC-O-acetate.

“There is going to be people that are using these products thinking that they were using the regular THC and it might cause them to have a seizure or paranoia effect so it could leave some bad judgement to the regular tested THC,” Jenkins said.

Spokesperson for OMMA told KSWO they were informed about the harmful substance when a patient complained about a negative response.

News 12 spoke with two local dispensaries about easy steps to take to ensure your safety.

“If you’re ever concerned, cause of questions, or anything of that nature, just ask for the labs, and if they can’t produce the labs then that might be a problem, Co-Owner of The Remedy, Dustin Belvin said.

THC-O-acetate can be up to 5 times stronger than regular THC

The chemical is a similar structure to regular THC but it is not natural.

“A lot of the times it’s being done on purpose to give the illusion of a stronger product … it’s significantly stronger than regular THC,” Belvin said.

If you have had a negative response or feel like your marijuana is laced …. Contact a medical provider or the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Control.

