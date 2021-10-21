Seminole man pleads guilty to two murder charges

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - A man has pleaded guilty to charges related to two separate murders in Seminole County, Oklahoma.

According to reports, both murder cases occurred in Indian country.

Court documents show that Matthew Armstrong, 32, was ordered by the Indian Brotherhood, a prison based gang, to question a man about an unrelated homicide.

After showing up to the man’s home to confront him, Armstrong pulled out a gun and shot him.

The deceased has been identified as Scotty Chandler.

Armstrong has also admitted to killing a woman back in 2017 over a dispute involving meth.

According to Armstrong he tied his victim, Nicole Owl, to a tree and left her there for several before returning and shooting her.

He also pleaded guilty to kidnapping, assault and drug related charges.

