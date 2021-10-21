Sherman hosts McKinney North in huge district contest

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats have a huge game this week, as it appears that their playoff berth runs through McKinney North.

With Tyler, Highland Park and Longview sitting in the top three spots in the district, the most logical path for Sherman is to win on Friday. McKinney North currently sits in the fourth spot in the district with Sherman a half game behind. All eyes will be on Bearcat Stadium on Friday night.

“It’s a big game,” head coach Cory Cain said. “It is a huge piece to our playoff puzzle and getting into the playoffs. So, it is a huge game. We really look forward to it and are excited about it. I can’t wait for Friday to get here.”

