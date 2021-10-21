Sherman ISD to form police department

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is forming their own police department.

It was authorized by the board this week to move forward with paperwork for state approval. If everything goes as planned, Sherman ISD PD will be official as of January 1st 2022.

“If you look across the country right now about retention, trying to get officers, and they’re already shorthanded as well. I’m sure they’re probably elated to get some help back on the streets,” said Heath Wester, future Sherman ISD Police Chief.

Until January 1st Sherman Police are the primary law enforcement for Sherman ISD. After that SISD PD will be the main authority on campus.

“Sherman PD will continue to have off-duty or contract security at all the middle schools as we have in the past. Those officers will be able to take immediate action if necessary. But again the Sherman ISD PD will have primary jurisdiction over anything that happens on the campuses,” said Sergeant Brett Mullen, Sherman Police Public Information Officer.

Mullen said they currently have a school resource officer at the high school, but they will give mutual aid to SISD PD if needed in the future.

“In the past a lot of bigger agencies they have school resource officers at all the schools and whatnot. But it is becoming more popular in recent times that an ISD will form its own police department and have their own police force to patrol their schools,” said Mullen.

Wester doesn’t know yet how many officers they will hire.

“We know we want 2 in the high school, 1 in the middle schools and then we’ll just build from there,” said Wester.

He said having the same group of officers at the schools every day will create a sense of mentorship.

“Let them know we’re just like them, we’re there to help them, we’re there to be safe with them. You know reading books to the elementary school kids. Just fostering those relationships so when they get to the high school level it’s like oh okay we get it,” said Wester.

A win-win for the school district and city police.

“We just want the safety of our students and our faculty to be a priority,” said Wester.

As far as funding for the department, it will fall under SISD’s security and safety budget.

