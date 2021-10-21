Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherman ISD to form police department

By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is forming their own police department.

It was authorized by the board this week to move forward with paperwork for state approval. If everything goes as planned, Sherman ISD PD will be official as of January 1st 2022.

“If you look across the country right now about retention, trying to get officers, and they’re already shorthanded as well. I’m sure they’re probably elated to get some help back on the streets,” said Heath Wester, future Sherman ISD Police Chief.

Until January 1st Sherman Police are the primary law enforcement for Sherman ISD. After that SISD PD will be the main authority on campus.

“Sherman PD will continue to have off-duty or contract security at all the middle schools as we have in the past. Those officers will be able to take immediate action if necessary. But again the Sherman ISD PD will have primary jurisdiction over anything that happens on the campuses,” said Sergeant Brett Mullen, Sherman Police Public Information Officer.

Mullen said they currently have a school resource officer at the high school, but they will give mutual aid to SISD PD if needed in the future.

“In the past a lot of bigger agencies they have school resource officers at all the schools and whatnot. But it is becoming more popular in recent times that an ISD will form its own police department and have their own police force to patrol their schools,” said Mullen.

Wester doesn’t know yet how many officers they will hire.

“We know we want 2 in the high school, 1 in the middle schools and then we’ll just build from there,” said Wester.

He said having the same group of officers at the schools every day will create a sense of mentorship.

“Let them know we’re just like them, we’re there to help them, we’re there to be safe with them. You know reading books to the elementary school kids. Just fostering those relationships so when they get to the high school level it’s like oh okay we get it,” said Wester.

A win-win for the school district and city police.

“We just want the safety of our students and our faculty to be a priority,” said Wester.

As far as funding for the department, it will fall under SISD’s security and safety budget.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
A Pottsboro thrift store is having to come up with several thousands of dollars to get things...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals from Pottsboro Church resale barn
How many total lots this single-family development will hold.
Denison approves new 66 acre housing development
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections

Latest News

Sherman ISD to form police department
Ardmore police are investigating an incident that occurred at a house on the corner of...
2 arrested for robbery after 3 shot in Ardmore, 2 flown to TX hospital
A Grayson County murder trial stemming from a road rage shooting four years ago could be coming...
Man gets 60 years in deadly Howe highway shooting
Two were arrested after a shooting Wednesday evening on the northwest side of Ardmore, police...
Two arrested for robbery after three shot in Ardmore, two flown to TX hospital