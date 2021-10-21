Texoma Local
SOSU starts strong, prepares for road game with Oklahoma Baptist

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla (KXII) - The Southeastern Savage Storm are conference title contenders. After going just 1-10 two years ago, and not having a real season at all last year, the Storm is now 6-1.

What a turnaround it has been for this team. They have some big wins in there, including an upset of #17 Harding early in the season. Southeastern seems to be getting stronger as we go. They beat Northwestern Oklahoma 43-10 last week. This week they go to Oklahoma Baptist where they hope to keep it rolling.

“The energy at practice is unmatched right now,” defensive lineman Alexce Marshall said. “It is fun to practice when you are off to a good start.”

“The coaches have placed us in the right positions to prepare right.” running back CJ Shavers said. “We have been efficient every time we have stepped on the field. It’s a blessing to be 6-1 right now.”

“I’m proud of our guys and how they have stayed focused,” head coach Tyler Fenwick said. “They have not gotten ahead of themselves. We talk about staying humble and respect every opponent and that kind of stuff. Im proud of the way they are handling it.”

Southeastern will travel to Oklahoma Baptist for their game on Saturday.

