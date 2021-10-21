2 arrested for robbery after 3 shot in Ardmore, 2 flown to TX hospital

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two were arrested after a shooting Wednesday evening on the northwest side of Ardmore, police say.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at a house on the corner of Mulberry and Wolverton NW. A witness who asked to remain anonymous said he saw three men jump over the milk crate and enter the house through the back door, which he said was open except for a screen door.

“Right in that back door, as if they belonged,” the witness said.

He said 20 minutes later police cars were everywhere.

Ardmore police couldn’t yet confirm that three men had entered through the back door, but detective Juan Galicia said five people were involved.

“To my knowledge, I believe everybody was at best acquaintances with one another,” Galicia said. “I don’t know as far as the relationship, how deep the relationships were.”

Three people were shot, and two were flown to a Denton hospital.

Shane Roy said his good friend was one of the victims flown.

Roy said another friend called to tell him the news.

“I asked him where he’s like in the head,” Roy said. and ever since then I’ve been up all night trying to figure out if he’s okay.”

Ardmore police said Andrew Berry was treated and released from Mercy Ardmore.

Two others were uninjured.

Berry and his wife Quindazia Berry were booked into the Carter County jail for conjoint robbery. Galicia said that charge could change if one of the gunshot victims dies.

“If either of those are to succumb to their injuries and pass, then at that point it will change the charge from conjoint robbery to more than likely murder,” Galicia said.

No word yet on why the shots were fired or what the Berrys are accused of trying to rob.

Galicia said someone made an allegation of sexual assault during their investigation.

“We have a process in which we try to discover any type of evidence, whether physical or through any other means,” Galicia said. “So that is something that obviously we will continue to investigate.”

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated with more details.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.