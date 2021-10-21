Wild Weekend Winds, Chance of Sunday Storms

Weak lifting associated with a warm front may fire off a few Friday morning showers, but they should be a very spotty and low-end event. Any rain should be long-gone by mid-afternoon leaving us with a great evening for Friday Night Blitz football.

Water vapor imagery shows a west-to-east flow developing across the nation, a pattern that’s not conducive to any cold air showing up in Texoma for some time. So you can expect above normal temperatures for the next five or six days.

Let’s talk wind: as the surface pressure gradient tightens up, gusts really pick up this weekend in the range of 20 to 30 mph Saturday…and even stronger winds to 35 mph on Sunday! There is potential for scattered thunderstorms over the eastern half of Texoma late afternoon/evening Sunday, it’s uncertain how strong these storms might be so we’ll need to keep an eye on that. Expected high wind shear favors dangerous storms, but a lot will depend on if a cold front gets far enough south to trigger thunderstorms or the action may remain to our north and east.

We’ll have a better idea tomorrow when the Hi-Res models can get a handle on it. Certainly, Saturday will be the better day for being outdoors.

Long-range models show a fairly potent cold front arriving next Wednesday or Thursday, returning us to more typical fall conditions. A second shot of thunderstorms is expected along this front.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 30% Showers morning, mostly sunny afternoon

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy Sunday:

Partly cloudy, windy, 40% late-day showers or storms/severe potential uncertain

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy, 40% late-day storms

Wednesday: 20% Showers/storms

Thursday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV