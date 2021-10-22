Bureau of Land Management holds wild horse, burro adoptions in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - If you’ve ever wanted your own wild horse or burro, here’s your chance. The Bureau of Land Management is in Durant this weekend holding an adoption event and Saturday is the last day.

Since 1971, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has gathered wild horses and burros from overpopulated western U.S. land. This weekend they’ve brought over 100 to Durant for adoption.

Since the Wild-Free Roaming Horses and Burros Act was passed by Congress 50 years ago, the BLM’s responsibility is to manage public lands, its resources and the herds that live on them.

Specialist, Crystal Cowan said they gather wild horses and burros for adoption to give them a better chance at a full life.

“We have room for 26,000. We currently have around 90,000 so we’re extremely overpopulated,” said Cowan.

Cowan said the animals they adopt off come from 10 western states. They hold adoption events across the country once a month.

“Left unmanaged they would double in herd numbers every four years and triple in six years. So it’s imperative that we gather off a certain number each year so they don’t overrun the range so they don’t run out of resources like forage and water to drink,” said Cowan.

Adopters must be 18-years-old, have no prior animal abuse convictions and have a corral that meets their requirements. Adoptions start at $25 and includes a $1,000 adoption incentive. (KXII)

Carrie Fraizer came all the way from Ada with hopes to find another addition to her adopted family.

“Aww they’re such an important part of my life. I love my mustangs. My first mare we actually adopted her through a satellite auction. And I still have her and she’s 27 now,” said Fraizer.

Some criticize the BLM for taking these animals from their homes, but Fraizer said it’s for the bes.

“With the mare that I adopted first, Calamity, we found out that she is totally blind at night, she cannot see. And I think it was probably one of the best things that they could’ve done is taking her out of the wild. And now she has a secure home, she has enough to eat, she has shelter,” said Fraizer.

The Durant adoption at the Durant Fairgrounds ends at 6:00 p.m. Friday and will reopen Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

