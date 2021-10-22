Gas prices skyrocket above $3/Gallon for the first time since 2014

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Bad news for Texas drivers, a new report from Texas AAA says the statewide average of gas is over $3/Gallon and it’s only expected to go up.

“The statewide average is at $3.03 Friday, it climbed another penny overnight. In Sherman-Denison, the average is $2.94. $2.94 is well above what we’ve seen over the last five years, or at least the average, so drivers are certainly going to notice that when they go to fill up,” said Texas AAA Spokesman Daniel Armbruster.

Gas prices in the state of Texas have skyrocketed above $3/Gallon for the first time since October 2014, with the average price sitting at $3.02 for a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel.

“Not liking it, it’s just too expensive, (and) it’s tough when you’re traveling,” said Nancy Delamora, who travels often in her RV.

The Energy Information Administration states that global supply chain issues are a factor in these prices. With the increase in demand, it’s the perfect storm.

“Right now, crude oil is above $80 a barrel, and it’s been that way for a couple days now. That is going to force retail and wholesale prices up further,” said Armbruster.

“I only get 12 miles to the gallon and when I bought it, gas was like 2 and a quarter and now I just paid $3.40 for gas,” said Cliff McClure, a Texoma native who chooses to ride his motorcycle in order to save on gas.

According to that same report, Sherman and Denison drivers are actually paying one of the lowest prices in the state compared to El Paso drivers, who pay an average of $3.46/Gallon. But Texoma drivers are still noticing the stress on their wallets when filling up.

“Probably twice a month- so yeah we see the difference,” said Delamora.

“200 a week and now it’s closer to 3- 350 a week, and it’s because of the prices,” McClure said.

Experts say some ways to keep the cost down while the prices go up include minimizing the use of your vehicle’s air-conditioner, avoiding quick accelerations and making sure your tires are properly inflated.

Click here for more tips on how to save money at the pump.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.