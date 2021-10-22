Love Co. district court orders Lowe’s to leave Tiger King Park as disputes over property still in the park wage

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Love County district court ordered Jeff Lowe of Tiger King Park and his wife Lauren to leave Tiger King Park by noon Friday.

However, the Lowes have already left the park and the property owner has filed suit against them in the court them for non-payment on the property.

The property owner, Cheryl Scott, said they took items that belonged to her with them when they left. In the court order, the cages were listed as fixtures of the park, not to be moved or sold.

Jason Kelley is an independent contractor hired to move the cages for Adrieen Staudinger of Ricochet Stables in Gainesville.

But Kelley’s day was cut short when Love County Sheriff’s Deputies and Chickasaw Lighthorse Police kicked everyone off the property.

“There’s a riff as to whether the cages belong to Jeff and Lauren or the land owner which is right now leaving my client out a lot of money for cages she’s already purchased,” Kelley said.

Jeff and Lauren Lowe had already sold the cages to Staudinger who agreed to buy three of them from the abandoned park.

“She had an issue and there was an eviction process but these cages were not part of the property and they were not permanent and they could leave,” Staudinger said.

For Staudinger her plans for converting the cages into a bird aviary and a dog kennel are on hold.

“I guess I’m going to have to figure out whether I dispute with the Lowes or dispute with the owner of the property,” Staudinger said.

Scott said Lowes cut off the front and back gates of the park and took off with them when they left.

Their Lowes whereabouts are unknown.

Kelley says he’s spoken with Cheryl Scott about the future of the park and what it could turn into now that all the animals are gone and he says she’s open to ideas.

