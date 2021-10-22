Stratford man arrested for arson, burglary of Ada grocery store

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A Stratford man was arrested for the arson and burglary of an Ada grocery store earlier this month.

Court documents state that on October 2, Ross Watanave pushed a loaded shopping cart through the Dicus Super Market’s glass doors, loaded a shopping cart with meat products and then tried to set a pack of batteries on fire with matches.

Police arrived and held the 24-year-old at gunpoint before he was arrested.

Watanave faces charges of second degree arson, second degree burglary, and malicious injury to property over $1,000, all felonies.

He faces up to 44 years if convicted on all counts.

