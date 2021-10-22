William Clark Green performs week 5 of Durant fall concert series

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Thursday night, William Clark Green took the stage for Durant’s fall concert series.

“This is our first time doing something like this so we don’t know what to expect honestly, we are going to show up and play the show and do the best we can and move on down the road,” Green said.

Green and his band have performed in Durant before, but not in an atmosphere like this.

“Well the casino is obviously 18 and up so this is great to bring your kids and it’s an early show and that’s different for us for sure but also great,” Green said.

The friendly family feel is just one reason why Nicole Page came out to see one of her favorite artists perform.

“I love to see the community atmosphere, I love to see everybody just out in the lawn chairs with their family, kids, I mean it’s such a family atmosphere, it’s so nice,” Page said.

With kids around and anybody allowed to attend, William Clark Green said his show Thursday night is different than others to keep the parents at ease.

“We have respect for parents like no one asked us to or told us any of that stuff but yeah respect the parents it’s a little different than your 11 pm start time with the college kids,” Green said.

Next week is the last concert of the Durant fall concert series with Mike Ryan taking the stage.

“For the next concert series I just always suggest everybody get their lawn chairs and come out and enjoy the community atmosphere and support our local restaurants and have a good time.” Page said.

