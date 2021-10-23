33 year old restaurant in Sherman closing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After 33 years in business, Lit’l Store Hamburgers in Sherman closed their doors for the last time on Saturday.

Wyne and Delene Burroughs started the business over 30 years ago and said now is the time to retire to enjoy other things in life.

The restaurant is located on the corner of Center Street and Rusk in Sherman.

The restaurant was supposed to cook one last time today but after running out of food yesterday, today was a day to say goodbye.

The Burroughs said some of their favorite times with the place has been meeting all the community members that would stop in and selling the winning lottery ticket.

“All the loyal customers we had, you know coming up here everyday and doing your job, we are going to miss that, we had 100 calls on the phone today,” Burroughs said.

The Burroughs are sad for this chapter of their life ending but said they are excited to go on all the trips they have planned and do the activities that they have missed out on.

