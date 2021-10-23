Deputies investigating after body was found floating in the Red River

THACKERVILLE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Law enforcement is actively investigating a body that was reported to be floating in the Red River Saturday morning.

Love County deputies say they were called out to the Red River, just east of the I-35 bridge at the Oklahoma / Texas state boarder sometime between 10 and 11 a.m.

They say a couple of people who were kayaking and fishing came upon the body floating in the river.

Both the Love County Sheriff’s Office and Cooke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The identity of the body is under investigation and no other information has been released at this time.

