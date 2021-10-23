Town of Caddo celebrates 37th annual Caddo Heritage Day

CADDO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Saturday marked the 37th annual Caddo Heritage Day festival in Downtown Caddo.

“It’s a load of fun, it’s a ton of stuff that you can do even for free with your kids and your family and they have a lot of different people that sell a lot of different things so it’s nice to kind of give back to the community too,” Parade Attendee, Shelby Whorton said.

According to Jennifer Wilcox, President of the Caddo Community Association, this day is about remembering the history of the town, and what it has grown into today.

“Everybody is kind of getting together and like even though the pandemic is still going on, it kind of gives everybody a chance to come together and not really dwell on the negative right now and just have fun as a community,” Whorton said.

Community members, students, families, and friends on the other side of the red river came out to take part in the activities.

A parade, food trucks, car show, boutique vendors, dance and choir concerts all throughout the day.

“It’s cool to see everybody can put up their different booths and actually be able to hang out with people in the street while the parade was going on,” Khloieh Davis said.

Davis drove all the way from Dallas, TX to see the parade.

Davis has a cousin on the Caddo football team, and came out this weekend to cheer him on, on and off the field.

“It was fun and it’s cool that people get to bring their different cars and different motorcycles and different things up and down the streets,” Davis said.

This year, money raised from tournaments and vendors will be given back to the Caddo Public School district.

“It makes my heart happy because that’s why we do it, we do it for the community,” Wilcox said.

Next year, the town will be celebrating it’s 150th birthday, something community members hold dear to their hearts.

“I love Caddo, I would not want to live anywhere else I love everybody here, everybody comes together whenever there’s anything bad goes on or anything that’s good, I love my community, I love living in Caddo,” Whorton said.

