Windy Weekend, Two Chances for Storms

Water vapor imagery shows a west-to-east flow in place at the jet stream level, such a set-up is not conducive to any cold air showing up in Texoma for some time. So you can expect above normal temperatures until a cold front brings us back to fall around the middle of the week.

Let’s talk gusty: as the surface pressure gradient tightens up, wind really picks up with gusts of 20 to 30 mph Saturday…and even stronger winds to 35 (and possibly 40) mph on Sunday!

There is a slight risk for severe storms late Sunday mainly east of Highway 75, odds are fairly low that you’ll see any rain Sunday.

A well-organized system brings our highest chance of rain and greatest threat for severe weather on Tuesday as a strong fall cold front plows through a hot and humid air mass. After that, cool and dry weather moves in for Halloween weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy, 30% late-day showers or storms

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy, 60% late-day storms

Wednesday: 20% Showers/storms

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny