Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore hosts Southern Oklahoma Pride Festival

Ardmore's central park was the home of this years Southern Oklahoma Pride Festival.
Ardmore's central park was the home of this years Southern Oklahoma Pride Festival.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - > On Saturday members of southern Oklahoma’s LGBTQ community and allies gathered in Ardmore’s central park to celebrate the southern Oklahoma pride festival.

“When I first started getting involved and realizing that there are people that wanted this I saw no reason why we couldn’t do it,” said Southern Oklahoma Pride event chair person Kimily Norman.

When Norman joined the Southern Oklahoma Pride organization as the event chair person she saw an opportunity for Ardmore.

“The young individuals that did drag today, they have been in their garages just dying to do this.” Norman said. “And so what we did is we brought young man in from Oklahoma city, we started drag 101 every Tuesday night, and then we just started meeting and they got to perform for their first time.”

The Southern Oklahoma Pride Festival was born.

Saturday, the second annual event was hosted by Los Angeles based actor Matt Marr.

Marr, a Lone Grove native, felt it was important that he return to the area he grew up in to be a part of the festival.

“I felt like I had to because I’m an activist and do a lot in Los Angeles, especially a lot with queer youth, so when I saw this was happening I thought I just want to be a part of this,” Marr said.

Both Marr and Norman said that this festival was all about bringing visibility to their community.

And the impact it had could be felt almost immediately.

“Its amazing to watch our community get to fulfill everything they want,” said Norman.

For more information on future meetups you can visit the Southern Oklahoma Pride Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
NOLA bus driver attacked
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans
Love Co. district court orders Lowe’s to leave Tiger King Park as disputes over property still...
Love Co. district court orders Lowes to leave Tiger King Park as disputes over property still in the park wage
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Ardmore police are investigating an incident that occurred at a house on the corner of...
2 arrested for robbery after 3 shot in Ardmore, 2 flown to TX hospital

Latest News

Saturday marks the last day in business for Lit'l Store Hamburgers in Sherman
33 year old restaurant in Sherman closing
Town of Caddo celebrates 37th annual Caddo Heritage Day
Town of Caddo celebrates 37th annual Caddo Heritage Day
Love County deputies say they were called out to the Red River, just east of the I-35 bridge at...
Deputies investigating after body was found floating in the Red River
Bureau of Land Management holds wild horse, burro adoptions in Durant