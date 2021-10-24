Ardmore hosts Southern Oklahoma Pride Festival

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - > On Saturday members of southern Oklahoma’s LGBTQ community and allies gathered in Ardmore’s central park to celebrate the southern Oklahoma pride festival.

“When I first started getting involved and realizing that there are people that wanted this I saw no reason why we couldn’t do it,” said Southern Oklahoma Pride event chair person Kimily Norman.

When Norman joined the Southern Oklahoma Pride organization as the event chair person she saw an opportunity for Ardmore.

“The young individuals that did drag today, they have been in their garages just dying to do this.” Norman said. “And so what we did is we brought young man in from Oklahoma city, we started drag 101 every Tuesday night, and then we just started meeting and they got to perform for their first time.”

The Southern Oklahoma Pride Festival was born.

Saturday, the second annual event was hosted by Los Angeles based actor Matt Marr.

Marr, a Lone Grove native, felt it was important that he return to the area he grew up in to be a part of the festival.

“I felt like I had to because I’m an activist and do a lot in Los Angeles, especially a lot with queer youth, so when I saw this was happening I thought I just want to be a part of this,” Marr said.

Both Marr and Norman said that this festival was all about bringing visibility to their community.

And the impact it had could be felt almost immediately.

“Its amazing to watch our community get to fulfill everything they want,” said Norman.

For more information on future meetups you can visit the Southern Oklahoma Pride Facebook page.

