Sherman hosts alumni baseball game

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman Bearcats baseball program hosted an alumni game at the high school on Saturday night, giving former Bearcats the chance to take the diamond once again.

Alumni from as far back as the class of 1984 took part in the event.

This was the first alumni game under head coach Chris Anderson, after COVID-19 prevented the game from happening the past few years. Coach Anderson is looking forward to making the event bigger and better in the years to come.

“For them being able to see guys come back, being able to see those guys that have been in their shoes, been in the same locker room, been on the same field that they have, it means a lot to them,” said coach Anderson.

““It’s fun to be out here with the young kids, give them a little bit of advice and then hang out with my old buddies too,” said Jeremy Dodson, Class of 1995. “It’s been a few years since I played in one of these, I really just wanted to be back on the field.”

“I just knew that all my buddies that graduated with me in 2021 would be out here,” said Tate Bethel, Class of 2021. “So I just wanted to come back and get back with them one more time.”

