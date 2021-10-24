Storms End This Evening, Higher Storm Threat Comes Late Tuesday

Here’s the seven day:Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy, 30% late-day showers or storms, severe possibleMonday: Mostly sunnyTuesday: Partly cloudy and windy, 60% overnight storms, severe possibleWednesday: 40% Showers/storms early, severe possibleThursday: Sunny, CoolFriday: Sunny, CoolSaturday: Sunny, CoolSunday: Sunny, CoolBrian BriggsMeteorologistKXII CH. 12r day on a warm, muggy and breezy note, especially for this time of year. Most of our Sunday is going to feel like a late September day with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. We will have some clouds from time to time and a strong southerly wind at 20-30. Our next chance for showers and storms comes in later tonight along a cold front.

The higher risk of severe storms continues to shift north and east of Texoma, which is resulting in lower severe probabilities overall. The best chance for severe storms for Texoma is for Pushmataha, Choctaw, Lamar, Coal, Atoka, Bryan and Fannin counties. The risk decreases further west, with locations west of I-35 now out of the risk all together. Storms are expected to develop later Sunday evening, pushing south and east. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but some hail to quarters and an isolated tornado remain possible.

The more potent round of severe weather moves in later Tuesday into Wednesday. All modes of severe weather (damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes) still remain possible for the entire area.

Once this round of severe storms moves out, we dry out and cool down into Halloween weekend.

A slow-moving cold front passes through all of Texoma overnight and the threat for thunderstorms or severe weather is already gone for areas west of an Ada to Gainesville line. All storms should exit the News 12 area by midnight.

Monday should be a nice day with mostly sunny skies, but southerly winds quickly return us to a humid and windy air mass Tuesday. A much stronger cold front and more southerly upper low track set the stage for potential strong to severe storms as the front passes Tuesday night. Afterward, we finally get a break from the heat and humidity. It will be quite windy Wed-Thu as cooler air pours through, before everything settles down for a very pleasant Halloween weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy, 70% overnight storms, severe possible

Wednesday: Windy and cooler

Thursday: Sunny, windy

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny skies

