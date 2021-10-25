Ardmore woman wants every child to have a Halloween costume

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A local Ardmore charity is on a mission to make sure every kid in the area has a costume this Halloween.

Organizer Kayla McDonald said that’s because the holiday always meant a lot to her.

“It was always my favorite holiday,” McDonald said. “Just the fact that you get to dress up and be somebody else and escape reality for a little bit.”

McDonald started Holiday Heroes last year when she saw parents on Facebook asking for low cost Halloween costumes.

“I saw that no one in the community was helping and there were kids that needed costumes,” McDonald said.

With the help of some donations and getting creative, she was able to give 30 kids costumes last year.

“Some of the costumes, I’ve tried to take my kids’ old costumes and doctor them up a little bit,” McDonald said.

This year so far she’s given out twelve.

“There was one that I had donated last year, and I could not find a little girl that fit it,”McDonald said. “It was this really cute little bumble bee costume, cause I have all boys. And it was this really pretty sequin bumble bee dress and I found a little girl right off the bat this year and it was just so cute.”

McDonald said every kid should get a chance to dress up on Halloween, but often a costume won’t take priority over household necessities.

“A lot of the parents to are just like ‘It’s the one thing I was struggling with; I felt bad cause my kids weren’t going to be able to go trick or treating,’ and as a parent I’ve been there. So I feel that pain.”

McDonald said she’s still trying to get costumes for a few more kids. Right now she’s looking for preteen girl costumes.

Find costume donation boxes at the Eileen’s Cookies and the Bargain Lady on Main St. in Ardmore.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.