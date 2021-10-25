Dangerous Storms Expected Early Wednesday, Fierce Winds Thursday

Expect a mostly clear and fairly mild night for late October with lows around 60. Winds will be on the increase with gusts to about 20 mph by morning.

Surface pressures will be dropping and the wind will be increasing from the south during the day Tuesday, a few light showers are possible but nothing significant. Severe thunderstorms are expected to form to our west Tuesday night and then move across Texoma in the late-night through breakfast-time hours. Damaging wind will present the greatest threat but an isolated tornado is certainly possible. Rain ends during the morning and the winds begin!

Wednesday winds will run 20 to 30 mph, but by Wednesday night a strong cold front barrels through, wind speeds may reach tropical storm force (39-73 mph) on Thursday when gusts to at least 40 mph are expected. It will feel quite chilly with daytime temperatures in the 60s with all of that wind.

Friday will continue quite windy, but speeds begin dropping off Friday evening and the weekend looks quite pleasant with seasonably cool nights, sunny mild days and not much wind.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy, 20% Showers late afternoon

Tuesday Night: 90% Storms Late, some severe

Wednesday: 50% Showers/storms early, partly cloudy, windy afternoon

Thursday: Sunny and very windy

Friday: Sunny and very windy

Saturday: Sunny, not much wind, a pretty day!

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV