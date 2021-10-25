Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Dangerous Storms Expected Early Wednesday, Fierce Winds Thursday

BUT...some good news as well - a pleasant Halloween weekend is also in the works
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect a mostly clear and fairly mild night for late October with lows around 60. Winds will be on the increase with gusts to about 20 mph by morning.

Surface pressures will be dropping and the wind will be increasing from the south during the day Tuesday, a few light showers are possible but nothing significant. Severe thunderstorms are expected to form to our west Tuesday night and then move across Texoma in the late-night through breakfast-time hours. Damaging wind will present the greatest threat but an isolated tornado is certainly possible. Rain ends during the morning and the winds begin!

Wednesday winds will run 20 to 30 mph, but by Wednesday night a strong cold front barrels through, wind speeds may reach tropical storm force (39-73 mph) on Thursday when gusts to at least 40 mph are expected. It will feel quite chilly with daytime temperatures in the 60s with all of that wind.

Friday will continue quite windy, but speeds begin dropping off Friday evening and the weekend looks quite pleasant with seasonably cool nights, sunny mild days and not much wind.

Here’s the seven day:

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy, 20% Showers late afternoon

Tuesday Night: 90% Storms Late, some severe

Wednesday: 50% Showers/storms early, partly cloudy, windy afternoon

Thursday: Sunny and very windy

Friday:  Sunny and very windy

Saturday:  Sunny, not much wind, a pretty day!

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Most Read

Law enforcement is actively investigating a body that was reported to be floating in the Red...
Deputies investigating after body found floating in Red River
Saturday marks the last day in business for Lit'l Store Hamburgers in Sherman
33 year old restaurant in Sherman closing
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Pumpkins, trick or treaters, and finally, cooler weather are all things marking up the month of...
Oklahoma sets tornado record for October

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley